The pupils from King’s Park Primary, Creavery Primary, Ballycraigy Primary, Moneynick Primary, Crumlin Integrated PS, Mallusk Integrated Primary, Rosstulla Special School and St Joseph’s Primary were praised for their creative efforts at Northern Ireland’s leading horticultural event at an awards presentation held in CAFRE Greenmount Campus.
The initiative, supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council saw four budding gardeners from each of the winning schools attend alongside their teacher.
The winning schools from each category were presented with an apple tree from the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Smyth. The
students enjoyed a fun workshop, organised by the Greenmount students and each took a flower pot back to their schools.
Cllr Smyth commented: “These young people are our future generation of horticulturalists so it’s important their passion and dedication is nurtured from an early age.”