Pupils from Antrim and Newtownabbey were rewarded for their creative ‘scarecrow streets’ and ‘miniature gardens’ which they displayed at Antrim Castle Gardens during the 2022 Garden Show Ireland.

The pupils from King’s Park Primary, Creavery Primary, Ballycraigy Primary, Moneynick Primary, Crumlin Integrated PS, Mallusk Integrated Primary, Rosstulla Special School and St Joseph’s Primary were praised for their creative efforts at Northern Ireland’s leading horticultural event at an awards presentation held in CAFRE Greenmount Campus.

The initiative, supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council saw four budding gardeners from each of the winning schools attend alongside their teacher.

The winning schools from each category were presented with an apple tree from the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Smyth. The

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Smyth with Lori Heartman and Dr Eric Long from Cafre and Claire Faulkner from Garden Show Ireland presenting pupils at King’s Park Primary School with an apple tree.

students enjoyed a fun workshop, organised by the Greenmount students and each took a flower pot back to their schools.

Cllr Smyth commented: “These young people are our future generation of horticulturalists so it’s important their passion and dedication is nurtured from an early age.”