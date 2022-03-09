Harbour Bears Pre-school’s current premises. Picture: Google maps.

The Larne pre-school is inviting everyone in the local community to take part in the initiative, which will raise money for the renovation of its new premises.

The project has been ongoing for several years since the pre-school, currently based in rented accommodation at the Curran Bowling Club pavilion, purchased the old scout hall on Curran Road.

Community donations and a number of successful fundraisers allowed the group to undertake significant work on the exterior of the building.

This year’s Virtual Challenge will see participants register to walk, run or cycle their choice of a double marathon, marathon, half marathon, or under-12s half marathon.

A number of prizes are up for grabs, including a P&O five-day return trip from Larne to Cairnryan for two adults; a two-month Just Active gym membership; two £50 Argos vouchers; a We Are Vertigo family pass; a Larne football shirt, tickets to a gin night and much more.

The Harbour Bears fundraising committee previously ran the Virtual Challenge in March 2021. Committee member, Mary Carmichael said: “It one of the biggest fundraisers we’ve ever done, with 117 people taking part last year. The £5,000 raised went towards securing the outside of the building, so we are now hoping to turn our attention to the inside.”

Any businesses who can assist with fundraising or sponsorship are encouraged to get in touch with the group.