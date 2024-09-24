Roadshow drives local motor mechanics to visit SERC Lisburn Campus
The Roadshow is run by Component Distributors and supported by Network Auto Lisburn, and was a great opportunity for learners to chat to automotive technical experts, hearing about and viewing their latest product range and receiving specialist advice. The event also allowed staff and owners of local businesses to see SERC facilities and to get a sense of what SERC offers students.
Past SERC apprentices Jonny Tinsley (aged 22, from Dromore) Stuart Cooper (22, from Crumlin) James Skidmore (22, from West Belfast) (all now studying the Level 5 IMIAL Diploma in Automotive Management) and Reece McManus (20, from Hillsborough, now studying the IMI L4 Certificate in Advanced Automotive Studies) with James Mainwaring of Schaeffler at the Mechanexpert Roadshow hosted at SERC Lisburn Campus on 17 September.
