Roddensvale School comes top in Mid and East Antrim's Fairtrade competition

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has congratulated the winning school on its Fairtrade project picked from a variety of excellent entries.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To highlight Fairtrade Fortnight, which took place from Monday, September 22 – Sunday, October 5, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council invited all schools to enter its Fairtrade competition by submitting a ‘Fairtrade project’, a ‘Fairtrade painting/ drawing or collage’ or a ‘Fairtrade poem’.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “Fairtrade is a powerful movement that ensures producers in developing countries get a fair price for their goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By choosing Fairtrade products, schools can help farmers and workers lead better lives and invest in their communities. This competition is not just about winning; it's about making a difference and learning the importance of ethical choices.”

Roddensvale School’s Transitions EOD students, with their winning artwork ‘Patricia’ and Marlene Gattineau, MEA Growing Communities Officer, Parks & Open Spaces

From a variety of excellent entries, Roddensvale School in Larne was chosen as the winning entry.

All children in their Transitions EOD class worked together with their teacher Eithne O’Dornan to create an amazing collage of a lady carrying a basket of fruit.

The students used different kinds of seeds and wrappers from Fairtrade chocolates, which they enjoyed eating, for their work. Everyone loved learning about Fairtrade and creating ‘Patricia’, highlighting the interdependence of people and places regarding Fairtrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very worthy runner-up was Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus, whose Contemporary Cuisine and Patisserie & Baking Classes created delicious Fairtrade cookies.

The making of ‘Patricia’

The Mayor added: “I’d like to congratulate the Transitions EOD students of Roddensvale School on their imaginative use of Fairtrade products, which shows the artistic talent of the children as well as the understanding of the Fairtrade topic.

“I also want to personally thank all schools for their interesting and colourful entries and hope that the Fairtrade ethos will accompany the children involved throughout their lives.”