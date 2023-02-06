East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has joined the principal of Hezlett Primary School in warning that a freeze on recruiting road crossing patrol staff poses a “potential disaster” to pupils crossing the busy A2 road.

The Education Authority – as part of widespread education budget cutbacks imposed by Westminster – recently wrote to principals informing them of the recruitment freeze.

Principal Donna Winters said that despite the temporary 20mph speed limit in place around the school, poor adherence of drivers to this, and its unreliable signage, meant the school had become reliant on whatever adults were available before and after school to attempt to slow traffic down from the normal 60mph limit to a safe speed.

“Until recently, we had 40 years of consistent crossing patrol staff that have been vital in making sure pupils can cross safely from one side of the A2 to the other,” said Mrs Winters.

Claire Sugden MLA

“We now haven’t had one since December. We employed one local person at a cost to the school, and when they haven’t been available, teachers have had to fill in. We have two bus-loads of children that have no option but to cross the road to get their bus in addition to all those who walk home or elsewhere.”

Ms Sugden said that without authorised crossing patrol staff, the school and teachers were putting themselves at risk.

“The Education Authority has said only those specifically employed by them are allowed to stop traffic and fulfil the duties of crossing staff,” she said.

“Others will not be indemnified, or insured, leaving them in a dangerous and difficult position. But the school have decided that leaving the children to cross the road themselves without an adult present simply isn’t an option, and so they do whatever they can.

“They have written to the Education Authority and have been told that their particular situation is being looked into, but this needs to be resolved very quickly as it is an issue every single day.

“In addition, I have written to the permanent secretary of the Department of Education appealing for help for Hezlett and all the others who find themselves in a similar situation.

