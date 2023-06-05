Safety “disaster” remains a real risk at north coast school, MLA and principal warn

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has joined the principal of Hezlett Primary School in warning that an ongoing freeze on recruiting road crossing patrol staff continues to pose the risk of a “potential disaster” to pupils crossing the busy A2 road.

The Education Authority – as part of widespread education budget cutbacks imposed by Westminster – froze recruitment of school crossing patrol (SCP) officers in January.

Despite an appeal by Ms Sugden, the permanent secretary of the Department of Education recently confirmed the freeze would remain in place amid current budgetary pressures.

School Principal Donna Winters said that despite the temporary 20mph speed limit in place around the school, poor adherence of drivers to this, and its unreliable signage, meant the school had become reliant on whatever adults were available before and after school to attempt to slow traffic down from the normal 60mph limit to a safe speed.

MLA Claire Sugden

“Until recently, we had 40 years of consistent crossing patrol staff that have been vital in making sure pupils can cross safely from one side of the A2 to the other,” said Mrs Winters.

“We now haven’t had one since December. We employed one local person at a cost to the school, but when they haven’t been available, teachers have had to fill in. Many children have no option but to cross the road to get their bus in addition to all those who walk home or elsewhere.

“We have appealed for the Department for Infrastructure to install a pelican crossing, but this was refused as it is a 60mph zone. Re-zoning the stretch of road to a 40mph zone was also not possible as there is not enough nearby housing.

“We remain hopeful that repainted road markings and rumble strips might be possible in future and the PSNI have promised to come and monitor the speed of traffic during peak times.

“We had a site meeting earlier in May with representatives from the DfI, PSNI and the Education Authority. Despite the ongoing freeze on crossing patrol staff recruitment, everyone agreed that the current situation was extremely dangerous and that we really do need a crossing patrol officer here.”

Ms Sugden expressed disappointment at the on-going freeze in recruitment by the Department of Education, adding that without authorised crossing patrol staff, the school and teachers were putting themselves at risk.

“The Education Authority – which is responsible for the recruitment and payment of crossing patrol staff – has said only those specifically employed by them are allowed to stop traffic and fulfil the duties of crossing staff,” said the independent MLA.

“Others will not be indemnified, or insured, leaving them in a dangerous and difficult position.

“But the school have decided that leaving the children to cross the road themselves without an adult present simply isn’t an option, and so they do whatever they can.