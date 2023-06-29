Register
School children from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough get Streetwise this summer

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s annual educational event ‘Streetwise’ has been enjoyed by school children from across the Borough.
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

Facilitated by several local agencies, the initiative aims to promote safety and prepare pupils for the transition to secondary school education. As the sessions progressed, the children moved around themed scenarios in small groups gaining valuable skills in the process.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan welcomed this year’s event saying: “Council is delighted to offer this annual opportunity for young people within the Borough and it was wonderful to see so many local schools participating this year.

“Streetwise is an imaginative way of teaching Primary 7 pupils how to prevent accidents and dangerous situations while also providing them with the tools to deal with them.

Some of the team behind Council's recent Streetwise events for local children of the Borough getting set up for the events. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough CouncilSome of the team behind Council's recent Streetwise events for local children of the Borough getting set up for the events. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Some of the team behind Council's recent Streetwise events for local children of the Borough getting set up for the events. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

“Thank you to all the local agencies who continue to support this important event.”

Streetwise Events were held in Ballymoney, Coleraine, Ballycastle and Limavady with over 1,100 children from 48 schools taking part.

Streetwise organisers would like to thank Tesco Coleraine for their support which included providing a nutrition-based scenario as well as donating fresh fruit to all the children who took part.

Council would like to thank the various bodies involved with teaching and skill transfer at the events these included Community Rescue Service (CRS); Dry Arch Centre; PSNI Roads Policing; Ballymoney PSNI Neighbourhood Policing; NI Fire & Rescue Service; CC&G Environmental Resource Officer; CC&G Environmental Warden; CC&G Home Safety Officer; NHSCT & WHSCT Health Visitors; St John Ambulance; Translink (Ulsterbus); Tesco; Northern Ireland Electricity Networks; Cancer Focus and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

