SCHOOL CLOSURES: List of schools in Causeway Coast and Glens closed today
The following Primary Schools are closed: Carrowreagh PS, Straidbilly PS, Knockahollet PS, Hezlett PS, Ampertaine PS, Harpur’s Hill PS, St Olcan’s PS, St Mary’s PS and Nursery Unit, Cushendall, St Patrick’s PS, Rasharkin, St Brigid’s PS, Ballymoney, ST Patrick’s and St Brigid’s PS, Ballycastle, Gaelscoil an Chaistil, Lislagan PS, Eden PS, Armoy PS, Damhead PS, DH Christie Memorial PS, Garryduff PS, Castleroe PS, Carhill Integrated PS, Mill Strand PS and Macosquin PS.
Post primary schools which are closed today are Limavady Grammar School, Ballycastle High School, Ballymoney High School, Loreto College Coleraine, North Coast Integrated College, Coleraine, Sandelford Special School Coleraine, Rossmar Special School, Limavady.
The list is being updated regularly so parents who are in doubt as to whether their child’s school is open or not should check with the school directly or check the NI Direct website