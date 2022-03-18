School pupils enjoy French roadshow at Saintfield High

Mrs Cullen thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the students and was very impressed with the promising linguists.

The following schools took part: Academy Primary School Saintfield, Alexander Dickson Primary School, Carrickmannon Primary School, Carryduff Primary School, Derryboye Primary School and Moneyrea Primary School.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saintfield High School’s principal, Miss Hynds, said: “Our school community is acutely aware that children have missed out on a range of opportunities as a result of the ongoing public health situation, and we wanted to reach out and give some additional enriching learning experiences to local primary schools.”

Pupils from Alexander Dickson Primary School enjoying the French Roadshow which was held at Saintfield High School

The children took part in a four-week programme which focused on a range of topics including, greetings and introductions, numbers, colours, surroundings, and pets.

Mr Fegan, principal of Academy Primary School, commented that: “Over the past few weeks all 58 of our Primary 7 pupils have relished the French lessons taught by Mrs Cullen from Saintfield High School.

“Our two schools enjoy close links and we thank Mrs Cullen and Miss Hynds for facilitating these educationally rich sessions.

“The French lessons will undoubtedly help our P7 children transition from primary to post-primary education in September.

Carrickmannon Primary School pupils who enjoyed the recent French Roadshow at Saintfield High School

“As we say at Academy Primary School, ‘Les enfants avant tout!’.”

Mr Greer, principal of Moneyrea Primary School, added that: “At Moneyrea our children learn Spanish from Year 1, so the Saintfield Language Roadshow provided a fantastic introduction to French and a third language for our budding linguists to explore.”

Miss Hynds stated that the “roadshow was a resounding success, and as a school, we were delighted to be able to offer this opportunity, and wholly positive experience, for children within our local community”.

A pupil from Derryboye Primary School who attended the French Roadshow held by Saintfield High School

Carryduff Primary School enjoying the recent French Roadshow which was held at Saintfield High School

Pupils from Academy Primary School, Saintfield, who attended the French Roadshow at Saintfield High School