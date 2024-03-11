Schoolgirls visited Theatre at The Mill to mark International Women’s Day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’ – aimed to spotlight the importance of true inclusion and belonging, going beyond mere equal opportunities and highlighting the importance of women’s contributions to society.

Hosted by BBC News (NI) Political Correspondent, Jayne McCormack, the programme included guest speaker Northern Ireland Women’s Football Captain, Marissa Callaghan, who shared her journey, breaking down gender barriers in sport.

Offering some inspirational advice to the next generation, Callaghan told the captivated audience:

School children from Hill Croft School enjoy a photo opportunity with Marissa Callaghan.

“Take the opportunities when they come. Have the courage to go outside your comfort zone, this is where the most growth happens, spend time with people who inspire and challenge you. In a world where you can be anything… be kind.”

At the heart of the program was an enlightening Q&A session, facilitated by the Council’s female elected members from the Women’s Sub-Committee, delving into their diverse experiences, perspectives, and inspirations, fostering a rich dialogue on women's roles in politics and beyond.

We were also delighted to welcome Junior Minister, Pam Cameron to this global celebration event for International Women’s Day.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said:

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey with Marissa Callaghan, NI Women's Football.

“It was amazing to see first-hand the collective spirit of the young women who came together to celebrate International Women's Day. Let us continue to champion true inclusion and belonging, paving the way for a future where every individual, regardless of gender, feels empowered to thrive and succeed.”

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Chair of the Women’s Sub-Committee, Councillor Rosie Kinnear, expressed her enthusiasm for the event,

“I was delighted to welcome so many young women from the Borough, their presence underscores the importance of nurturing and empowering the next generation. We want to inspire them to seize every opportunity and embrace their potential to create positive change”