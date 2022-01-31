Schools encouraged to take Travel Challenge

The popular school initiative sees Translink partner with Eco-Schools – the international environmental education programme –to deliver the Northern Ireland wide programme which incorporates curriculum-linked classroom resources and encourages schools to develop sustainable travel plans.

Pupils are challenged to log their journeys over their chosen two-week period and aim to choose active travel modes such as walking, cycling, bus and train travel for the school run instead of car use.

Successful completion of the challenge will, alongside a school’s other chosen topics, enable them to apply for a coveted Green Flag.

Niamh Nic Cana from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Translink Safety and Corporate Responsibility Manager, John Thompson, launch this year's Translink Eco Schools Travel Challenge photo by Aaron McCracken

Commenting on the importance of working with schools for the active travel initiative, Translink Safety and Corporate Responsibility Manager, John Thompson said: “This challenge is a fun and engaging initiative and it’s always fantastic so see local school children really get on board and encourage others to make changes which will help protect the world around us.”