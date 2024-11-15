Schools from Causeway Coast and Mid Ulster attend 42nd annual Ballymoney Soroptimists Public Speaking competition

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:19 GMT
Ballymoney & District Soroptimists held their 42nd annual Public Speaking Competition for girls in The Old School House, Ballymoney, on November 14.

Eight post-primary schools took part in the event – Dalriada School, Ballymoney; Ballycastle High School; Dominican College, Portstewart; Loreto College, Coleraine; Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt; St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt, Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt and Coleraine Grammar School.

In front of a good turnout of parents and friends, each girl had a maximum of six minutes to deliver their strongest cases for their chosen topics which included subjects such as Poverty, Space Travel, Lessons learned from WWII, Euthanasia, Cashless Society and the need for Community Gardens.

Each speech was timed strictly. Candidates were shown a green light at the four minute mark, an orange light from the fourth minute and a red light on the sixth minute. None of the girls exceeded their time for which they must be congratulated.

The two most popular subjects were ‘Euthanasia’ and ‘The lessons learned from World War II’ with seven candidates each debating these. All subjects were argued with great enthusiasm, with a mixture of feelings and humour. The standards were good to excellent.

This gave the adjudicators (Muriel Whitten, Alex Tannahill and Alison Steeen) a very difficult job. However, there were clear winners in the end.

1, Talent Maguma of Loreto College, Coleraine, on ‘Eighty years on has the world forgotten the lessons of WWII’; 2, Cliona McDonald, Coleraine

Grammar School on ‘Will we ever become a Cashless Society?’; 3, Sara McEldowney, St. Mary’s Magherafelt, on the subject of ‘Space Travel is a waste of Time’.

Talent will now go forward to the overall finals in Hillsborough on February 1, 2025. A vote of thanks was given by the President Sharon McCaffrey. Event organisers, Ruth Elliott and Elizabeth McFetridge were delighted at the success of the evening.

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey with winner Talent Maguma from Loreto College Coleraine.

1. NEWS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey with winner Talent Maguma from Loreto College Coleraine. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey with the top three competitors (from left) Cliona McDonald (2nd), Talent Maguma (winner) and Sara McEldowney (3rd).

2. NEWS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey with the top three competitors (from left) Cliona McDonald (2nd), Talent Maguma (winner) and Sara McEldowney (3rd). Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey (centre) with (from left) Cliona McDonald; Elizabeth McFetridge, Public Speaking event organiser; Ruth Elliott, Public Speaking event organiser; Talent Maguma and Sara McEldowney.

3. NEWS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey (centre) with (from left) Cliona McDonald; Elizabeth McFetridge, Public Speaking event organiser; Ruth Elliott, Public Speaking event organiser; Talent Maguma and Sara McEldowney. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

Sperrin Integrated College Magherafelt pupils (from left) Brooke Patterson, Rebecca Doole, Lexi Weir and Naoise McCallion with teacher Laura Dempster.

4. NEWS

Sperrin Integrated College Magherafelt pupils (from left) Brooke Patterson, Rebecca Doole, Lexi Weir and Naoise McCallion with teacher Laura Dempster. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice