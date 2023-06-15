Schools in Mid Ulster District Council area celebrate Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards

Teachers and pupils from across the Mid Ulster Council area have been recognised for their stand-out environmental work at this year’s Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards.

Twenty-two local schools received Green Flags with special recognition for the Eco-Teacher and Eco-Pupil of the Year. The awards have been supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Nexus.

The winners are: Green Flag: Cookstown Primary School, Derrychrin Primary School, Donaghey Primary School, Donaghmore Primary School, St Joseph's Primary School, St Mary's Grammar School, St Mary's Primary School, St Mary's Primary School, Woods Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School Loup, Ballylifford Primary School, Bush Primary School, Carntall Primary School, Greenlough Primary School (St Mary's), Holy Trinity Primary School, Lissan Primary School, Newmills Primary School, Orritor Primary School, Sacred Heart Primary School, St Mary's Primary School, St Mary's Primary School (Glenview), St Mary's Primary School, Aughnacloy.

Eco-Teacher of the Year (sponsored by the Housing Executive): Aileen McLea (St Mary's, Bellaghy).

Newmills Primary School pupils Aaron Wilson, Dixie Patterson and Jacob Orlik collect their Eco-School of the Year award with Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Dominic Molloy, Lisa Young, Rhondda Kelly and Peter McErlean

Eco-Pupil of the Year: Ben McQueen (Donaghey Primary School).

Eco-School of the Year (Sponsored by the Housing Executive): Newmills Primary School.

Sinead Murray, Environmental Education Coordinator at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “This year we have been really impressed by the quality of applications from schools across the council area.

"Pupils and teachers have really stepped up and get the importance of taking concrete against the climate emergency. The creativity and determination displayed by pupils can give all of us confidence in the future.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Dominic Molloy with the Council’s Eco-Teacher of the Year, Aileen McLea, St Mary's Bellaghy and Peter McErlean, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Field Officer.

"We are delighted to see the ethos of the Eco-Schools programme so warmly embraced by so many schools.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Dominic Molloy said: “We are delighted to celebrate the success of our schools from across the district for their outstanding environmental work throughout the school year.

“We know that our children have worked very hard and are so passionate about the environment. It is wonderful to see their efforts being recognised at the special awards event.”

The council chair added: “We are very pleased here in Mid Ulster to have 100% of all our schools registered on the Eco Schools programme and are proud to support the programme across our district. We are continually impressed with the projects and initiatives carried out within our schools as part of their Eco Schools journey towards achieving a Green Flag award.”

Mid Ulster’s Eco-Pupil of the Year, Ben McQueen from Donaghey PS, with Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Dominic Molloy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Field Officer Peter McErlean.

Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners: more new Green Flags, with special recognition for the council’s best Eco-School and Eco-Teacher of the Year.

“We would like to reiterate the importance of educating our young people in energy and environmental awareness and taking direct action for the protection of our environment. We believe it is vitally important for them to be fully aware of how precious our world is and that we need to do all we can to protect it.