Seaview Integrated Primary School celebrates Gold Star education award

Seaview Integrated Primary School has picked up a top accolade during the Families First NI Educational Awards in the Titanic building.

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:10 am
Seaview IPS principal Barry Corr with the award from Families First NI.

The Glenarm school won a Gold Star Award for outstanding contributions to education and in particular for transitioning to integrated status.

“Mrs Moran was a proud runner-up finalist for Best Teacher Award,” the school said. “We all had a great time and danced into the small hours of Sunday morning.

“Many thanks to Families First for organising such a huge event and in particular to Ann King whose commitment to recognising and celebrating excellence in the public sector is to be highly applauded.

Staff, parents, governors and friends celebrated the award at the ceremony.

“Finally, thanks to all those people who voted for us and for treasuring Seaview IPS as a community school for all pupils in the locality.”

The school made history last year when it became the first Catholic primary in Northern Ireland to change to integrated status.

The move was approved by the Department of Education after being backed by 95 percent of parents.

