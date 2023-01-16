Senior students at Integrated College Dungannon celebrate achievements

Governors, staff, parents and students, past and present, gathered in Integrated College Dungannon to attend the annual senior prize-giving ceremony celebrating the achievements of senior students for the academic year 2021/22.

Vice Principal for Teaching & Learning, Mrs Elizabeth Seale, welcomed the platform party to the tage and invited all present to join her in saying the College Prayer.

Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal, delivered his address, congratulating the students on their achievements, before Form Student Awards, Year Head Awards and Individual Cups were presentedby Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, Miss Maura McKenna.

Students who completed their GCSE Level Examinations in Languages and Mathematics in Year 11were congratulated by Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal who then congratulated outgoing Year 12 GCSEstudents on achieving the highest percentage pass rate at GCSE level ever achieved at the College.

Mrs Lynda Forde, senior teacher, presented the awards for GCSE Excellence and Mr Andrew Blackadder, Head of Sixth Form, presented A’ Level Certificates to former students who had returned to the College, from university and work, for the event.

Mrs Zoe Faloon, guest speaker, and former student of ICD, then addressed those present offeringwords of encouragement and advice to the senior students. Zoe is a Rugby Development Officerwith Ulster Rugby and holds a degree in Sports Coaching from Ulster University.

Zoe has been with the organisation for over nine years and is responsible for delivering all aspects of the IRFU Development Programme, specifically focusing on the Women’s and Girl’s game within theprovince.

Further to her address, Zoe presented past students with their awards for A’ Level ExcellenceMiss Maura McKenna, Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, presented certificates and book vouchers tothe many students who have maintained 100% Attendance at the College.

This was followed by Mrs Elizabeth Seale, Vice Principal, congratulating International Students on their JET Examination success.

The presentations, at the ceremony, concluded with an acknowledgement of the successes of themany students receiving peripatetic tuition in an instrument or voice.

Zoe Faloon, met with prize winners after the ceremony and was thanked by Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, for giving so freely of her time to visit and encourage the students.

The event concluded with a performance by Levi Warnock on piano who played his own Medley arrangement, much to the delight of the audience.

1. Board of Governors' Cup Katie Ann Coleman receives the Board of Governors’ Cup for Creative Arts Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Lynne Loughrin Cup for Humanitarian Work Year 14 student, Christine, receives the Lynne Loughrin Memorial Cup for Humanitarian Work at ICD’s Senior Prize-Giving Ceremony. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Morgan receives his awards Former student, Morgan Grimes, receives his awards at ICD’s Prize-Giving Ceremony. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Prize for excellence in Horticulture. Dillan Canavan, former student, receives his award for GCSE Excellence in Horticulture. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales