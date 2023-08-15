In June, nine Animal Management students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) took part in an exciting two-week work and study experience in Barcelona, fully funded by the Turing scheme.

The students, from Lisburn, Bangor, and Downpatrick campuses, worked with Spanish grooms at the prestigious Club de Polo de Barcelona, a sporting club dedicated to promoting, developing, and practising physical sporting activities such as Equestrian, Hockey, Paddle, Polo, and Tennis.

The participating students were: Anna Glover (Dundonald); Hana Downie (Dundonald); Kate Enright (Downpatrick); DJ Hynes (Newry); Beth Stewart (Portadown); Cheyenne Brown (Lisburn); Hannah Stones (Saintfield); from the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Animal Management; Katie O’Reilly (Dundonald) studying the Pearson BTEC HNC in Animal Management; and Rebecca Watson (Bangor) studying the Pearson BTEC HND in Animal Management.

Jonathan Cash, Deputy Head of School, Animal Management said: “The students experienced first-hand working with horses and taking part in various roles, including an introduction to equine behaviour and handling, managing thoroughbred horses, maintaining equine health and welfare, animal feeding, and facilities cleaning.

(Back L-R) Claudio Delgado, Traineeup+ rep, SERC students Hannah Stones (Saintfield), Beth Stewart (Portadown), Cheyenne Brown (Lisburn), DJ Hynes (Newry), Kate Enright (Downpatrick), Rebecca Watson (Bangor), Katie O’Reilly (Dundonald), with SERC lecturers Hannah Rodgers and Linda Martin, and (Front L-R) SERC students Hana Downie (Dundonald) and Anna Glover (Dundonald). Pic credit: SERC

“During their leisure time, the students visited Barcelona Zoo, which included a guided tour, the opportunity to get to know the animals living in the zoo, their normal routines and behaviours, and an insight into the work developed by professionals in the animal care sector, among other activities.

"The students also enjoyed a Flamenco show consisting of folk music and dance from Spain, believed to have developed from art forms in Andalusia over several centuries.