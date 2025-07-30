SERC apprentices win through to compete in UK finals

The SERC community is delighted that five apprentices from the college are through to the UK finals of major skills competitions.

Several SERC apprentices and trainees shone at the NI Regional Skillbuild finals, held at SERC Downpatrick campus in late May. It has been announced that two students, Matthew Rutherford and David Johnston will progress to the SkillBuild 2025 national final on 19-20 November 2025 at Arena MK Milton Keynes, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Matthew, who is from Bangor is a Level 3 Carpentry apprentice at SERC Newtownards Campus, and he is employed by Gareth McCartney.

David is from Saintfield and is a L3 Apprentice in Plastering. He is employed by Andrew Gill and attends SERC Lisburn Campus.

Picture of Skillbuild competitor working at a workshop desk

Three Fire and Security apprentices have made it to the National Finals of the WorldSkills competition: Zeki Kaya, from Newtownards, who is employed by Specialised Fire and Security; Alex Punyer from Bangor, employed by Johnson Controls; and Luke Wilson from Newtonabbey, employed by Atlas World.

Alex and Zeki attend SERC Newtownards Campus, whilst Luke attends SERC Lisburn Campus.

The trio will now compete alongside the best learners and apprentices from across the UK in the National Finals, taking place for the first time across venues in South Wales from 25–28 November.

SERC Principal and CEO Tommy Martin comments: “This is great news, and all five are deserving of our congratulations. Competitions are an important channel for SERC students to test and showcase their skills and to develop personally as they meet professional challenges in a pressured, competitive environment. I know we all wish these apprentices well in the respective finals, where they will represent Northern Ireland.

“Apprenticeships are partnerships between employers and colleges, and of course the apprentices themselves. I’d like to acknowledge the support and encouragement as well as the invaluable skills development which the apprentices’ employers provide.”