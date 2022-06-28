SERC collects Learning Award

SERC scooped the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award for its work on transitioning to a digital and hybrid learning environment, which enabled Project Based Learning (PBL) to continue seamlessly across the College.
Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum and Information Services at SERC said, “We are delighted with this award which recognises the determination of staff to minimise the impact of the pandemic on our students’ success.
“This is a perfect example of the solution focussed ethos at the College.
“Transition to a digital and hybrid learning environment ensured our students were able to continue with PBL projects as we moved to deliver a holistic curriculum with all stakeholders, including educators, and entrepreneurs, supporting a collaborative online PBL experience.”