SERC collects Learning Award

-R) Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, Ken Webb, Chief Executive and Principal of SERC, Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum with Carl Frampton MBE who presented the Awards

SERC scooped the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award for its work on transitioning to a digital and hybrid learning environment, which enabled Project Based Learning (PBL) to continue seamlessly across the College.

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum and Information Services at SERC said, “We are delighted with this award which recognises the determination of staff to minimise the impact of the pandemic on our students’ success.

“This is a perfect example of the solution focussed ethos at the College.