SERC collects Learning Award

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has won a Learning Endeavour Award from the Open College Network NI (OCN NI), an educational charity and awarding body that advances education, by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout Northern Ireland.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:06 pm
-R) Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, Ken Webb, Chief Executive and Principal of SERC, Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum with Carl Frampton MBE who presented the Awards
SERC scooped the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award for its work on transitioning to a digital and hybrid learning environment, which enabled Project Based Learning (PBL) to continue seamlessly across the College.

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum and Information Services at SERC said, “We are delighted with this award which recognises the determination of staff to minimise the impact of the pandemic on our students’ success.

“This is a perfect example of the solution focussed ethos at the College.

“Transition to a digital and hybrid learning environment ensured our students were able to continue with PBL projects as we moved to deliver a holistic curriculum with all stakeholders, including educators, and entrepreneurs, supporting a collaborative online PBL experience.”

