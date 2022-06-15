SERC cyclists get on their bikes to raise money for Air Ambulance NI

The SERC cyclists set off early in the morning to visit six of the college’s campuses before handing over to riders from Southern Regional College at Kilkeel.

The SERC team is supported by Decathlon, who are generously providing snacks and spares as well as offering a free bike check to the riders before they begin the challenge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Further Education 400’ team, made up of volunteers from all six Further Education colleges, cycled in relays, passing in total through 27 college campuses across NI, with the event starting in Belfast and finishing in Enniskillen. Each of the six colleges cycled between their respective campuses and passed a symbolic baton to the next college. The SERC team covered just over 70 miles, starting from Bangor and pedalling to Newtownards, Lisburn, Ballynahinch, Downpatrick and Newcastle campuses on the way to Kilkeel.

(Centre) Damien McAnespie, Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance NI and Grace Neville, Collaboration Manager at Northern Ireland’s Further Education Colleges, pictured with members of the SERC ‘Further Education 400’ team, Andrew Megarry and Claire Henderson

The cyclists are raising funds for Air Ambulance NI, a vital regional service, and the relay event demonstrates the collaboration and collegiality between the colleges in their work to make a positive impact on local communities.

Ken Webb, CEO and Principal of SERC, who also chairs the College Principals Group, said: “Our colleges play a vital role in the community, which goes far beyond education. ‘Further Education 400’ highlights this, bringing our sector together to support the fantastic work of Air Ambulance NI. A priority for us is to give our backing to third sector organisations that are doing amazing work to support our communities. Further Education 400 will no doubt help us make a positive impact.”