SERC gets into the season of goodwill with foodbank drive

SERC SU Foodbank Donations Ready for Delivery to Lisburn Foodbank: Libby Jones, Class Rep for Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports, Gemma Diamond, Student Governor and Karina Jones, Student Engagement Intern.

The kind nature of staff and students throughout SERC helped contribute to the donation of food supplies which was welcomed by the foodbanks as they look to ensure that members of our communities have some much-needed help over the festive season.

Catherine Shipman, Student Engagement Manager, said “We would like to thank everyone who donated to our foodbank collection.

“We feel it is important to support the communities around the college, and we were delighted to support the fantastic work that is carried out by our local foodbanks by organising our own collections.

“It was fantastic to see the incredible generosity displayed by all in the SERC community.

“This time of year can be difficult for some, but these food donations can and will go a very long way in making Christmas better for many.

“It is a joyful and special time of year, and it is important we pull together and spread that joy into families who need it most and I’m proud of the effort that the SERC community has made in order to do just that.”