SERC is crowned 'Provider of the Year' at Open College Network NI Awards 2023

The South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has won the ‘Provider of the Year’ Award and has been Highly Commended in three award categories at the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2023, which were held recently at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast.

SERC was named Provider of the Year, in a category which recognises education providers that have a major positive impact on their learners, on local communities and on the economy. SERC was singled out for the ‘We Can Engineer It’ programme, which developed leadership programmes for women and girls in engineering to help create positive role models, as well as hosting family workshops for girls and engineering lesson packs for primary schools.

SERC was also praised for bringing change to communities such as the Murlough Ward in the Newcastle area, where extensive engagement improved and increased adult education delivery in the community, leading to more adults returning to education per year.

The College was noted for having worked to enhance local industries and the economy by running an Entrepreneurs Club, that supports students in developing enterprising and entrepreneurial skills; 115 viable, independently trading, student companies have been created through the Club.

Gary Ritchie, Head of Curriculum Development, Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support, Lizzie Buick, Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at the OCN Awards. Pic credit: SERC

As well as winning Provider of the Year, Adrian Stott, a student from Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice was Highly Commended in the ‘Further Education Learner of the Year’ category; Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Lizzie Buick, was Highly Commended in the ‘Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year’ category, and the College was Highly Commended in the ‘Advancing Learning Through Innovation’ category. Coco Egan, Essential Skills student, was also shortlisted in the ‘Essential Skills Learner of the Year’ category.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support at SERC said: "We are deeply honoured to win the ‘Provider of the Year’ Award among such a strong field of nominees.

"The Award recognises SERC’s dedication to assisting individuals to find a job, keep a job and get a better job.

