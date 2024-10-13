SERC Lecturer Hosts Panel at OWL Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Eastern Regional College Lecturer is hosting a panel discussion at the annual Optimised Waste and Logistics (OWL) Conference on 9 – 10 October 2024, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast.

Michael Hutchinson, Lecturer in Motor Vehicle at SERC will host a panel of industry experts, who will discuss overcoming the challenges of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) and setting up a charging infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

Michael said, “The transition to EVs and the charging infrastructure have been high on the agenda for the motor vehicle and transport industry for some time. It is imperative that the transition and the infrastructure work in tandem. It will be exciting to host the panel discussion, which will see experts from local government through to major haulage companies and fleet manufacturers address the challenges and share successes.”

OWL brings together suppliers from the waste, transport and logistics industries to develop products and services that are truly integrated. OWL partners are individual organisations specialists working together and leading the way in both the development of fully integrated sustainable solutions and driving up standards of safety and compliance.