SERC Lisburn Campus open evening invitation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For anyone completing GCSEs or A-levels and considering the way forward, a visit to South Eastern Regional College’s Full-time Open Evening is a must! We deliver real learning for real life, with employment-focused courses that develop professional and personal skills.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit SERC Lisburn Campus on Thursday March 6 from 4pm to 7pm to view our facilities, talk to our expert lecturers, and discover our range of full-time courses available at all levels, including apprenticeships, traineeships and degrees. You can view the industry-standard facilities and equipment and chat to current students about their experience.

Ash Devlin, from Dunmurry, knew that she wanted to leave school after GCSEs but wasn’t sure what direction to take. She attended an Open Evening at SERC Lisburn Campus, where she chatted with tutors from various courses and decided that SERC was the right pathway for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now following a Traineeship in Hair and Media Makeup, with an ambition to work in the film and TV industry. She says “I would recommend SERC. This course can be hard work, but in the end it’s worth it if it’s what you want for your career. It’s a fun course and the tutors I've met really want the best for their students. There is so much support at SERC, both inside the classroom, and through services that help you with learning and financial support.”

Ash Devlin attended an Open Evening at SERC Lisburn Campus, where she chatted with tutors from various courses and decided that SERC was the right pathway for her.

Alexandru Oncea, from Lisburn, is studying for an HNC in Travel and Tourism at SERC Lisburn Campus. He says A-level students should explore the Higher Education options available: “It’s fantastic that you can come to SERC and do just about anything that will take you along a career path – electrician, accountant, hospitality, or like me, tourism and management – I would encourage anyone to find out what is available and apply. The classes are small, everyone is friendly, the tutors go out of their way to help you if you need support, and the facilities are great too.”

Visit us on Thursday March 6 from 4pm to 7pm. Find out more and register your interest at serc.ac.uk . See you then!