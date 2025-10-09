SERC student enjoys sweet success for Macmillan fundraiser

SERC student Eimear McCarthy, from Kircubbin, raised a whopping £724 for Macmillan by hosting a coffee morning in the Birches Restaurant in Bangor Campus, as part of her studies.

Eimear, who is completing the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Tourism Hospitality and Events Specialism in Bangor Campus, hosted the fundraiser as part of a course module, along with classmates Eve Saunders (Bangor), Tom Idiculla (Lurgan) and Carley Edmund (Carrowdore), and with support from the FDQ Level 2 Professional Bakery class.

Eimear said, “We are absolutely delighted with the result and want to thank everyone who came along and supported the coffee morning.

"Special thanks to the bakery students who made a range of cakes, traybakes, biscuits and fresh fruit scones – the whole spread looked amazing. We also had a range of speciality and iced coffees, and a raffle prize of an Eimear Bakes Jelly Cat inspired cake and bottle of wine for two lucky winners."

The talented young woman honed her skills on the Level 2 Bakery course before progressing to the Level 3 in Patisserie and Confectionery, the Level 3 Hospitality and now the Foundation Degree. Eimear is also the recipient of a Craft Guild of Chefs Award – which recognises the exceptional talent throughout the UK.