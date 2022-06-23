SERC student packs up to head to the States

Dylan McBride

Dylan McBride, 18, from Dundonald, progressed to SERC’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport at the College’s Lisburn Campus and is preparing to take up a place at Kent State University in Ohio, on a four-year scholarship which will involve him representing the University in athletics.

The young man who did gymnastics and swimming settled into running when his father, who completed several marathons, suggested he give it a go and he hasn’t looked back since. Dylan has been involved in athletics for over 10 years and has won multiple Irish and British Championships for both 800m and 1500m. He has a personal best of 1 minute 51 seconds for 800m and 3 minutes 40 seconds for 1500m and most recently competed in the Irish School Championships for 800m finishing sixth overall.