SERC students are set to show off their skills at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Health, new technologies, agriculture, sport science, and environment are among the key trends which have emerged from the entries. After closing for entries earlier this month, the BTYSTE judges selected the 550 projects which will be showcased at the exhibition taking place from January 11 -14, 2023.

Health has come out as a top issue for students this year as 24% of projects delve into this area. Projects ranged from cancer research, allergy remedies, diet and nutrition, to ways to improve our sleep and cardiovascular health.

The environment remains a key focus for young people taking part in the exhibition and over 10% of projects featured new technologies, applications or devices with students exploring topical areas such as road and water safety, sustainable energy usage, along with a variety of other novel ways that technology can assist and improve our daily lives.

Students look forward to taking part in the upcoming BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Meanwhile, sport-based projects examining the science behind physical activity, tactics, nutrition and results feature in over 10% of projects. A further 10% of projects look at how we learn, and new ways to improve cognitive processing of information.

Advertisement