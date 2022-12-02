SERC students receive their Duke of Edinburgh and Gaisce -The President’s Awards

Students were joined by family, friends, lecturers and support staff, Ken Webb, Principal, and John Nugent, Chair of SERC’s Governing Body, for the presentations which were made by special guests from the Joint Award Initiative, Kate Thompson, Director, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award/Joint Award Initiative in Northern Ireland and Mary Yore, Development Officer, Gaisce – The President’s Award.

Michelle Hickland, Deputy Head of School and Manager for the Award at SERC said, “We are absolutely delighted to recognise our amazing students who have achieved Bronze and Silver Awards. The achievement is particularly poignant because many of these students have specific barriers to learning and have therefore exceeded personal goals."