SERC to host ‘restart lite’ webinar for adult returners

Ellie Bradley, Deputy Head of Adult Education said, “This is an informal session for anyone thinking about coming back to education and who doesn’t know quite where to start, they may even think it is too late for them. At SERC we are all about supporting people to have that second chance and will gladly put that ‘too late’ myth to bed.

“When people come to us as adult returners they are scared about maths and English, school really didn’t work for them for one reason or another, perhaps they didn’t see school as important, or had their family early - we are not hung up on what happened in the past. Returning to education can be a huge step for someone but we are here to make the first step a little less daunting.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The webinar will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and can be accessed from mobile devices, laptops or PCs. Participants don’t need to share audio or video, and there will be lots of opportunities to ask questions.

Ellie Bradley, Deputy Head of Adult Education

She added, “We will be talking in detail about Restart Lite, a FREE 10-week course starting at the end of February in Bangor, Ballynahinch, Downpatrick, Lisburn, Newcastle and Newtownards. Subjects include English, Maths and Study Skills. You will also complete tasters in IT, Science, Well-being and Resilience and Social Science. We will address concerns about coming to college as any adult returner, give information on the college support services and let you know about progression options and how to apply.”

Kelly Ann Allan, from Newcastle, returned to SERC through the Restart course, progressed onto an Access course and is now studying for a degree. She said, “Returning to education was a challenge but at the College, everyone is supportive. They understand that you may need to get three other people out the door in the morning before you can think about yourself, so classes start a little later. There is a lot of flexibility and that goes hand in hand with encouragement and support. The tutors are not concerned about how your education went in the past, they are focused on the future and helping you make a fresh start for yourself.”

You can book to attend the session or simply watch the livestream at https://www.serc.ac.uk/event/Restart-Lite-Webinar