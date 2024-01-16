Several schools closed across Northern Ireland due to 'adverse weather'
A number of schools across Belfast, Co Antrim and Co Tyrone have been closed today (Tuesday) due to the wintry conditions.
The schools currently closed due to “adverse weather” are St Anne's Primary School Kingsway, Rathmore Grammar, Kingsway, Straid Primary, 3 Irish Hill Road, Hazelbank PS, 20 Hazelbank Road Ballymena, Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road Lisburn and Churchtown Primary School, 36 Muff Road Cookstown.
A Yellow warning is in place for snow and ice until 11am today with further challenging weather conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.