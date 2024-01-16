Register
Several schools closed across Northern Ireland due to 'adverse weather'

A number of schools across Belfast, Co Antrim and Co Tyrone have been closed today (Tuesday) due to the wintry conditions.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:16 GMT
The schools currently closed due to “adverse weather” are St Anne's Primary School Kingsway, Rathmore Grammar, Kingsway, Straid Primary, 3 Irish Hill Road, Hazelbank PS, 20 Hazelbank Road Ballymena, Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road Lisburn and Churchtown Primary School, 36 Muff Road Cookstown.

A Yellow warning is in place for snow and ice until 11am today with further challenging weather conditions forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

