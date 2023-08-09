Register
Sex Education consultation a 'chance to reflect' says Coleraine General Secretary of teaching union

A Coleraine teacher has welcomed the consultation period announced recently on Relationships and Sexuality Education in the wake of changes introduced by the Secretary of State.
By Una Culkin
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Jacquie White, from Coleraine and a former teacher at Millburn PS, has welcomed the consultation proposed on changes to Relationship and Sexual Education in NI schools. Credit Mandi Millar MediaJacquie White, from Coleraine and a former teacher at Millburn PS, has welcomed the consultation proposed on changes to Relationship and Sexual Education in NI schools. Credit Mandi Millar Media
Jacquie White, from Coleraine and a former teacher at Millburn PS, has welcomed the consultation proposed on changes to Relationship and Sexual Education in NI schools. Credit Mandi Millar Media

General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union and a former teacher at Millburn Primary School, Jacquie White said: “Given the culture and ethos of some schools here and how they have addressed RSE until now, this was always going to be a highly contentious issue.

“We feared teachers being left in the impossible position of trying to manage the situation, being duty-bound as we are to deliver the curriculum yet facing objections from parents or school management. A consultation period on the changes to the Education Order 2006 would be a chance for all sides to be reflect on what’s involved."

In June, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris laid new regulations in Parliament on RSE. They will make it compulsory for all post-primary schools in Northern Ireland to teach pupils about access to abortion and prevention of early pregnancy.

“RSE is an issue which seems almost inevitably to stir up emotions but as educators we want to ensure that all our children and young people grow up in a society where everyone is assured of equality and respect, regardless of their gender, sexuality, ability, race or religion. It would be hard to argue against this given these are the tenets of any fair society; however, is it important that teachers are not left isolated and vulnerable as they deliver such a curriculum.

“Of course certain interests have homed in on one or two issues within RSE and what Chris Heaton Harris has said in regard to the curriculum overhaul. However, RSE is about so much more. It involves educating our young people on healthy relationships. Given that we have some of the grimmest domestic abuse statistics in the UK and transphobic crimes here have increased 800% in the last decade this can only be welcomed.

“Our hope is that these changes will be given the proper, balanced and reasonable consideration which they are due so that ultimately every pupil in Northern Ireland will have age-appropriate education in these areas and that teachers will have the adequate training and support to deliver it.”

