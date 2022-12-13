NI Water’s Education Team recently visited Seymour Hill Nursery School to talk to pupils about the importance of protecting water pipes in the home during winter.

During the visit, children were shown NI Water’s stop tap tag, a bright yellow tag designed to loop around a stop valve making it easy to find in an emergency.

The pupils were asked to bring them home to parents / guardians and encourage them to find their own stop tap, usually found under the kitchen sink.

There are lots of simple things that homes can do to prepare for a cold winter: Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging; Fix dripping taps; Find your property’s stop tap and make sure you can turn it off; Leave the heating on low if you go away for a winter break.

