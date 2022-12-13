During the visit, children were shown NI Water’s stop tap tag, a bright yellow tag designed to loop around a stop valve making it easy to find in an emergency.
The pupils were asked to bring them home to parents / guardians and encourage them to find their own stop tap, usually found under the kitchen sink.
There are lots of simple things that homes can do to prepare for a cold winter: Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging; Fix dripping taps; Find your property’s stop tap and make sure you can turn it off; Leave the heating on low if you go away for a winter break.
NI Water also donated a Waterbutt to the school encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.