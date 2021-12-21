A scene from the ‘shadow’ Nativity at St Anthony’s PS, Larne.

Key Stage Two pupils acted out an eye-catching silhouetted retelling of the classic Christmas story last week.

The performance was complemented by fellow pupils’ rendition of ‘Hallelujah’.

Video footage of their amazing efforts has not gone unnoticed, racking up thousands of views across social media.

Primary six and seven teacher, Colleen Tunney said: “We thought we were mad to take on something like this, but after two years of limited access to the arts curriculum, we felt it was time to do something special.