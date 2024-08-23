SJBC leading the way once more!
Principal Mrs Noella Murray said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils - they have achieved excellent results yet again this summer.
"Hard work and dedication pay off and we are delighted to see these young people being awarded the portfolio of qualifications that they richly deserve.”
Staff are especially proud of pupils who have overcome significant barriers and personal challenges in their young lives, but who, nonetheless, have exceeded all expectations.
Mrs Murray said: “On a day like today, we are keen to thank our very supportive parents who work closely with our staff to get the best out of their children.
"We also would like to acknowledge our many feeder primary schools who play a pivotal role in the early development of our pupils and they too should take credit for today’s successful outcomes.
Finally, Mrs Murray acknowledged the dedication, professionalism, and compassion which her staff have shown for these young people throughout their journey in SJBC.
“We have a strong family ethos within the college where every child is valued, nurtured, and empowered to excel. We are delighted with their academic achievements but moreover we are proud of how they have grown into kind, caring and well-rounded young people who have very bright futures ahead of them.”
