Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey campus recently hosted the inter-campus heats of SkillBuild NI 2023 for electrical installation, carpentry, joinery and plumbing.

SkillBuild NI is the largest multi-trade competition in the UK for young students and apprentices. The annual competition governed by the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI), covers construction-related disciplines.

A total of 37 NRC students took part in the competitions in a bid to secure their place in the SkillBuild 2023 NI finals in May at North West Regional College.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electric and Plumbing Skills issued prizes for first, second and third competitors plus goodie bags to all competitors by ToolMonster.

Electrical winner Kyle Hylands and runners up Andrew McBride and Joel Brown, with Rachel McKeeman of CITB.

The inter-campus competition is the first stage of a journey that could result in the winners being selected to represent Northern Ireland in the Skillbuild National Finals in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulating all the competitors, David Russell, Curriculum Area Manager for Construction in the Department of Advanced Technologies at Northern Regional College, said: “SkillBuild NI competitions are a great opportunity for our students to demonstrate their skills and knowledge gained in their specific curriculum skill area.

“The college has some highly skilled apprentices and trainees and SkillBuild NI competitions gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their ability and potential and see how their skills measure up against those of their peers.”

Rachel McKeeman, Director of Industry Training and Support at CITB NI, added: “We are consistently impressed by the skills demonstrated by the apprentices and trainees who take part in Northern Regional College’s intercampus heats of the SkillBuild NI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carpentry judge and Rachel McKeeman of CITB with carpentry third place Jamie McMullan and winner Ryan Bowman.

“Thanks to the high standards of training and the commitment of the competitors and staff, the college continues to be at the forefront of driving talent in the construction industry.”

The winners from the joinery category included Ryan Bowman, who placed first; Jamie Matthews, who placed second and Jamie McMullen who placed third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners from the carpentry category included Nathan Minish, who placed first; Bailey Gibson who placed second and John Cross who placed third.

The winners from the plumbing category included Morgan Finney, who placed first; Ewan Hood, who placed second and Andrew Rainey who placed third.

Rachel McKeeman of CITB and joinery judge Pat Phillips with category winner Nathan Minish and runner up Bailey Gibson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners from the electrical installation category included Kyle Hylands who placed first; Andrew McBride who placed second and Joel Brown who placed third.