Slemish pupils and Moy Park ‘branch out’

Moy Park team members planted the trees this month with the help of eager students from Slemish College and Straid Nurseries - who provided the trees and equipment. Moy Park has been working with the school, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Woodland Trust to enhance biodiversity around the Moy Park site, maintain a more diverse ecosystem in the local area and offset carbon emissions.

Future activities planned as part of the biodiversity project at Ballymena include the establishment of habitats for pollinators, growing wild flower meadows and the installation of bird boxes around the area.

Declan Cunningham, Group Head of Sustainability & Risk, Moy Park said: “We had a great day with local students to plant trees in the local areas and share information about the benefits of biodiversity.

Eager students from Slemish College on site at Moy Park's Ballymena site to help with the planting of 350 as part of a wider project to improve biodiversity in the local area.

Jo Boylan, Outreach Officer for Woodland Trust NI said: “The Woodland Trust wants to increase tree cover in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that Moy Park has planted 350 native trees on their site. We can help you plant the right trees in the right place to achieve your goals and we can provide advice on trees, grants and funding schemes available. Trees have so many benefits.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “We welcome opportunities to support local businesses in their environmental endeavours and are delighted to see that Moy Park have involved so many of the local community in this wonderful project, including pupils from Slemish College who will be the environmental champions of the future.”

L-R Johnny Topley, Sustainability Manager, Moy Park and Declan Cunningham, Group Head of Sustainability & Risk, Moy Park

Students from Slemish College at Moy Parkâ€TMs Ballymena site to help with the planting of 350 as part of a wider project to improve local biodiversity