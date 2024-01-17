Snow fall affects a number of post-primary school open nights around the Causeway Coast
January is traditionally the month when post-primary schools throw open their doors to prospective pupils and their parents but some have fallen foul of the weather.
Dominican College in Portstewart has posted on social media today that they are cancelling tonight’s Open Night, however the Open Morning scheduled for Friday (January 19) will go ahead,weather permitting.
The school posted: “Despite the lovely scenery, the weather conditions have meant that unfortunately we have to CANCEL our Open Night this evening. Weather permitting, the Open Morning scheduled for Friday 19th January will go ahead: 9-11.30am with the Principal's Address at 9am.
"We welcome those wishing to get a tour of the school to contact our school office on 0287832715 to arrange a visit to the school at a time that suits them.”
Meanwhile, Coleraine College have rescheduled their Open Night which was to have taken place tonight (Wednesday), posting: “Reluctantly we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our open evening tonight due to the adverse weather conditions. Our Open Night will now take place on Monday 29th January 2024 at 6.45pm. Thank you for your understanding and keep safe.”
Meanwhile in Ballymoney, Our Lady of Lourdes School has postponed open night until next week. The school posted this morning: “Due to adverse weather conditions and risk to health and safety, we have made the decision to postpone our Open Night until Wednesday 24th January at 7pm. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”