The show opens on Tuesday, October 15, running for four nights in the College Hall.

Directed by Mrs Oonah McEwan with Mr Brendan McCann as Musical Director, ably assisted by Mrs Áine Crawford and Mrs Gillian Brown, the production stars Year 14 students Niamh Murray and Daniel Lawlor as Maria and Tony.

The cast of almost 100 is drawn from Years 9-14 and features some notably talented actors, singers and dancers.

A love story based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is set in New York and features many stunning musical numbers as well as scenes full of action, romance, colour and incredible choreography.

A skilled team has been hard at work helping the incredibly talented cast members get ready to present this iconic show.

Some tickets are still available, and can be bought via Ticketsource.

Don’t miss your chance to see an amazing cast perform an unforgettable show as the autumn evenings draw in!

