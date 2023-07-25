South West College programme fostering innovation and excellence in STEM education

South West College (SWC) has announced the launch of the EPIC Steps to Enthuse Programme, a collaborative initiative aimed at bringing the Project Based Learning Model of EPIC to post primary school learners in the community while integrating ICT in the classroom.

The Enthuse Partnership, led by SWC in collaboration with Pulsar NI and STEM Hub NI, and funded by the Department of Economy, seeks to empower schools to address underachievement in STEM subjects, inspire excellence in the STEM curriculum, and foster enthusiasm for STEM careers and further study.

Through this programme, SWC will work in conjunction with 6 other post primary schools and has received valuable support worth £25,000, including the provision of a STEM Learning coach, staff training, resources, teacher placement, and the involvement of STEM volunteers through the STEM Ambassador programme. Over the course of two years, this initiative offers bespoke training for staff and students, regular progress updates, and funding for supply costs and curriculum enhancement opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme focuses on equipping schools to excel in IT education and will continue for another year. Working collaboratively with local post primary schools, namely St Ciarans College Ballygawley, Drumglass High School Dungannon, St Patricks College Dungannon, and Aughnacloy College, SWC aims to instil core transferable skills using ICT in the classroom.

South West College representatives inspire students at St. Patricks College Dungannon with the EPIC Steps to Enthuse Programme, a collaborative initiative aimed at bringing the Project Based Learning Model of EPIC to young learners in the community while integrating ICT in the classroom. Credit: SWC

Tailored workshops provided within this partnership aim to enhance students' understanding and appreciation of technology while equipping them with the necessary skills for the future job market. By fostering collaborative learning, innovation, and connectedness, the EPIC Steps to Enthuse Programme seeks to improve academic outcomes for participating students.

Sinead McGee, SWC, (Head of School - Mathematics and Computing), expressed her excitement about the programme, stating, "The Enthuse programme has allowed us to collaborate with local schools to promote core skills development and encourage increased participation in STEM subjects specifically IT related through project-based learning. We aim to empower young learners to excel academically and develop skills that will position them for success in the future.