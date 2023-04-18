South West College to host Apprentice Connect Event for school leavers

For school leavers interested in an apprenticeship, South West College (SWC) is preparing to host its annual Apprentice Connect event from May 16-18 at their Omagh, Dungannon and Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre campuses, respectively, from 7 pm - 9 pm daily.

Apprentice Connect provides school leavers with an opportunity to engage and connect with local employers and SWC staff to find out more about apprenticeship programmes on offer at the College for September 2023 start.

The vibrant event, organised by the SWC in conjunction with local employers, will offer school leavers the opportunity to meet with over 30 employers and learn more about the apprenticeships at Level 2 – 6 that are available for September 2023 entry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A wide range of employers will be recruiting at the event and will be available to discuss apprenticeship and higher-level apprenticeship opportunities and longer-term career pathways.

For school leavers interested in an apprenticeship, South West College (SWC) is preparing to host its annual Apprentice Connect event. Prospective apprentices and their families can drop in to the Dungannon campus May 17 from 7-9pm and can register their details at: www.swc.ac.uk/events/apprentice-connect

The informative event will also promote the College’s wide range of apprenticeship options available to young people and is suitable for both A-Level and GCSE school leavers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apprenticeship Connect is a one-stop shop where young people can meet with local employers seeking to recruit apprentices whilst also having the opportunity to discuss study options with college lecturing and careers staff and view the modern industry aligned teaching spaces.

Chris Robinson, Centre for Excellence - Work-Based Manager at South West College, said: “Apprentice Connect is a great opportunity to welcome young people, their parents, and siblings to the College, enabling them to see for themselves what apprenticeships are available. It is designed to give school leavers and those looking to further their career prospects a valuable opportunity to experience at first-hand the variety of exciting job options available to them and the high-quality skills training that is on offer to help them realise their ambitions right here on their doorstep.”

SWC have a range of new and traditional apprenticeships at Level 2 and 3 in the following areas: Auto Electrics, Barbering, Beauty Therapy, Brickwork, Carpentry and Joinery, Childcare, Dental Nursing, Electrical, Engineering, Engineering GOLD, Hairdressing, Health & Social Care, Heavy Vehicle Repair, Hospitality & Tourism Team Member, Land Based Engineering (AMR), Light Vehicle Repair, Painting & Decorating ,Pharmacy Services, Plastering,Plumbing, Professional Chef, Retail.

Advertisement

Advertisement