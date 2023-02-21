South West College's new Further and Higher Education prospectus now available

South West Colleges (SWC) new 2023/24 Further and Higher Education prospectus is now available for collection or download for all our full time, apprenticeship & undergraduate courses, starting September 2023/24.

The new prospectuses showcase SWC’s exciting 2023/24 Further Education, Apprenticeship and Higher Education provision starting this September and are ideal for GCSE and A Level school Leavers as well as those looking to change or advance their career. Prospective learners can collect a copy across all four campuses in Omagh, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Cookstown or can view or download a copy at www.swc.ac.uk

Studying Further Education, Apprenticeship or Higher Education right on your doorstep offers several benefits such as smaller class sizes, open-door policy, access to placement and work-based learning. It can also significantly reduce the cost of gaining Higher Level qualifications as students can expect to pay lower fees, with no additional travel or relocation costs. It offers flexible learning to suit your lifestyle and career aspirations to set you on your road to success.

Whether you are considering A level equivalent vocational courses, apprenticeships, or higher education courses, we have something for everyone and are now open for applications.

Pictured at the South West College Dungannon Campus Open Day, Olivia Mc Veigh (Dungannon) helps launch South West Colleges new 2023/24 Further and Higher Education prospectus, which is now available for collection or download.

Each prospectus is brimming with courses and helpful information such as financial support, funding, career guidance, our extensive support services, facilities, real student learning experiences, employer links, career opportunities and much more.

So, take the next step in your educational journey and download your copy now at www.swc.ac.uk or to pick up a physical copy, visit your local campus.

