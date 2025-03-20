SOUTHERN Regional College’s March Open Days have attracted many young people and adult returners eager to explore new opportunities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the first two weeks of March, the college opened its doors to welcome attendees, offering them the chance to hear directly from current students and lecturers about how an apprenticeship, further education, or higher education course at Southern Regional College can boost their job prospects.

At the Banbridge Open Day, attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including have-a-go activities in robotics and gaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and Social Care students were undertaking CPR demonstrations and encouraging attendees to undertake arthritis simulations, while other students present were demonstrating film recording in the college’s dedicated green room.

​Students demonstrating film recording during SRC’s Banbridge Open Day event.

These activities provided a glimpse into life at the college. Additionally, attendees had the chance to spin the wheel to win free goodies, such as water bottles, t-shirts and hoodies.

With fully funded further education, apprenticeships and higher-level apprenticeship courses, the college has seen a surge in interest from potential students.

explore

One hundred and thirty-five attendees visited the Banbridge campus on Tuesday, March 11, to explore their options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Visiting SRC’s Banbridge campus was Leanne Poland along with mum Niamh.

Among attendees were Jordan Bell along with dad, Gordon Bell from Banbridge.

Jordan attended to speak with lecturers on the college’s foundation degree higher level apprenticeship opportunities. Jordan is currently an A-level student at Dromore High School.

Elsewhere, Banbridge GCSE student Leanne Poland attended the campus open day with her mum, Niamh to find out more about the Health & Social Care Level 3 Extended Diploma, equivalent to 3 A-levels.

Friends Preston Cairns from Laurencetown and John Gibbon were also in attendance. Both were interested in multiple courses at the college’s Banbridge campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were investigating computing and games development courses at the college with Preston also expressing an interest in the Media Level 2 Traineeship and the Level 3 Extended Diploma.

On attending the Open Day, John said: “I’m interested in computing and games development.

“I’m a big fan of gaming and finding out more about how games are created, I also like the idea of working with computers and understanding more about that, so it’s been really helpful to visit the college and find out more about the courses to help with making a decision.”

Speaking on the Banbridge Open Day, Lorraine McKeown, Assistant Director of Student Services & Marketing, commented: “We are pleased with the strong visitor turnout at our recent open day at Banbridge campus, which reflects the growing interest in further education and the diverse opportunities we offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great opportunity for prospective students and their families to explore our vibrant, state-of-the-art campus, engage with our dedicated staff and students, and envision their future with us.

“This Open Day marks an important step in our commitment to empowering the next generation of learners, and we look forward to supporting their journeys.”