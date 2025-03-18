Southern Regional College welcomes hundreds to open day at Portadown campus

Over the first two weeks of March, the College opened its doors to welcome attendees to experience and hear first-hand from current students and lecturers how an apprenticeship, further education, or higher education course at Southern Regional College can enhance job prospects.

Portadown attendees got the chance to enjoy culinary creations prepared by Professional Cookery students, explore various areas of the College’s training workshops and science labs, and spin the wheel for a chance to win free items, including water bottles, t-shirts and hoodies.

With further education, apprenticeships and higher-level apprenticeships courses being fully funded, the College attracted many potential students considering their education options. Over 300 attendees headed to the College’s March Open Day on the Portadown campus on Tuesday March 4. Among the attendees were Emma Rankin and Greta Vizgirdaite from Dungannon.

Emma visited the Portadown campus to explore her options, being torn between the Level 3 Children’s Care, Learning and Development Diploma and the Health and Social Care Advanced Technical Award Level 3 Extended Diploma, the equivalent of 3 A-levels. With ambitions to pursue a career in primary school teaching, Emma is eager to make the best choice for her future and plans to attend open nights at other campuses to help her make a well-informed decision.

Career decisions can be challenging. Greta, who originally applied to the Forensic and Criminal Investigation Level 3 National Extended Diploma and is now considering switching her application to the Uniformed Protective Services Level 3 Extended Diploma. Greta aims to pursue a career in public services and is determined to make the right choice at this critical stage of her education.

Other attendees at the event were Emily Smith and Evan Pepper. Friends in primary school, both Emily and Evan were reunited at the event, having not seen each other since their early years. Both attended the event to weigh up higher education degree options. Higher education at SRC is a cost-effective option with many school leavers and adult returners considering the College, due to the College’s low tuition fees and many debt-free options.

Emily, currently a pupil at Banbridge Academy, is considering a foundation degree in computer science or mechatronics. Evan is exploring foundation degree options in business and computing and currently attends Lurgan College.

Speaking on the success of the Portadown open day, Joanne McGuigan, Director of Finance & Planning commented:

“Portadown campus open day has been a resounding success, showcasing the vibrant community and diverse opportunities the College can offer. It’s inspiring to see so many prospective students engaging with our staff and current students, exploring their passions, and envisioning their futures with us. These events not only highlight our commitment to academic excellence but also our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where every learner can thrive”.

1 . Open day SRC’s Portadown March Open Day reunited former primary school friends Emily Smith and Evan Pepper. Photo: Submitted

2 . Open day Emma Rankin and Greta Vizgirdaite exploring post GCSE options at Southern Regional College’s Portadown campus. Photo: Submitted

3 . Open day Motor Vehicle workshop tour at the Portadown campus. Photo: Submitted