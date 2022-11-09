Register
Special award for Macosquin's Rebecca

A Macosquin woman has been presented with a special award at the North West Regional College graduations.

By Una Culkin
27 minutes ago

Rebecca Cooke was one of NWRC’s Class of 2022 students who graduated from the Department of Technology and Creative Industries in a ceremony held at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

A student of Hair and Beauty Management, Macosquin’s Rebecca was presented with a Special Award for Personal Achievement and Commitment as she took to the stage of the Derry theatre.

Congratulations to Rebecca!

The Award for Personal Achievement and Commitment in HND Hair and Beauty Management went to Rebecca Cooke at NWRC’s Higher Education Graduation Ceremony
