Special award for Macosquin's Rebecca
A Macosquin woman has been presented with a special award at the North West Regional College graduations.
Rebecca Cooke was one of NWRC’s Class of 2022 students who graduated from the Department of Technology and Creative Industries in a ceremony held at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.
A student of Hair and Beauty Management, Macosquin’s Rebecca was presented with a Special Award for Personal Achievement and Commitment as she took to the stage of the Derry theatre.
Congratulations to Rebecca!