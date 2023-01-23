Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently held two very successful Open Events.

Visitors were made aware of the large range of courses available as well as being shown round the College.

Pupils and staff made everyone welcome and answered any questions they had on life at Sperrin College.

If you were a visitor, don't hesitate to get in touch with the College if you have any further questions or if you require support with admissions.

You can phone directly to the school office on 028 7963 4177.

1. In the frame! In the frame at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Event, Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Preparing some 'goodies' Busy, busy busy as the students prepare some ‘goodies’ for the visitors to the Sperrin Integrated College Open Event. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Brushing up on computer skills Deep in concentration during the Sperrin Integrated College Open Event. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4. Viewing some of the excellent art work Visitors view some the excellent art work on display at the Sperrin Integrated College Open Event in Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales