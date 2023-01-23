Sperrin Integrated College hosts successful Open Events
Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt recently held two very successful Open Events.
By Stanley Campbell
12 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 12:28pm
Visitors were made aware of the large range of courses available as well as being shown round the College.
Pupils and staff made everyone welcome and answered any questions they had on life at Sperrin College.
If you were a visitor, don't hesitate to get in touch with the College if you have any further questions or if you require support with admissions.
You can phone directly to the school office on 028 7963 4177.
