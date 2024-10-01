Our guest speaker Mr Kyle McCallan (MBE), former Ireland cricketer, presented the awards and gave an inspirational speech to the pupils and parents in a packed school assembly hall. Congratulations to all those receiving awards.
Our guest speaker Mr Kyle McCallan (MBE), former Ireland cricketer, presented the awards and gave an inspirational speech to the pupils and parents in a packed school assembly hall. Congratulations to all those receiving awards.
