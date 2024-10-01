Sport and Music Achievement Assembly at Carrickfergus Grammar School

By Richard McMorris
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:15 BST
Carrickfergus Grammar School recently held their annual Achievement Assembly, to recognise our prize winners in the extra curricular activities offered at the school.

Our guest speaker Mr Kyle McCallan (MBE), former Ireland cricketer, presented the awards and gave an inspirational speech to the pupils and parents in a packed school assembly hall. Congratulations to all those receiving awards.

Achievement Assembly 2024

Achievement Assembly 2024 Photo: Submitted

Achievement Assembly 2024

Achievement Assembly 2024 Photo: Submitted

Achievement Assembly 2024

Achievement Assembly 2024 Photo: Submitted

Achievement Assembly 2024

Achievement Assembly 2024 Photo: Submitted

