All of the college’s winners and finalists were honoured at a ceremony last Tuesday night at the Graduate Restaurant at the Newry East Campus.

WorldSkills UK is a partnership between education providers, industry and the UK government to champion skill sets and raise industry standards.

The competition celebrates the best of young talent and even provides young people with the opportunity to progress to European and WorldSkills competition series.

WorldSkills UK medallists with SRC Principal Lee Campbell and Chair of Governing Body Dr. Thomas Moore.

Lee Campbell, Principal and Chief Executive of SRC, spoke of her immense pride that the college had reached the pinnacle in the 'Skills Olympics' for a second year and commended all those in attendance for contributing to that success.

She said: “From amongst thousands of competitors hailing from all corners of the United Kingdom, our students have showcased their talents at an unparalleled level, bringing home an impressive array of medals.

“Our students secured an outstanding five gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals, a testament to their dedication, perseverance and sheer skill.

“Southern Regional College has consistently been within the UK’s top three ranking colleges in these UK-wide competitions over the past number of years.

“In 2022 we set ourselves the target of reaching the number one spot within five years. Little did we know that through the hard work, diligence and dedication of staff and students at the college we would achieve this within one year being crowned top college in the UK in 2023. And, now, to make it to the top for the second consecutive year is simply remarkable.”

She also paid tribute to the tireless dedication of the staff, as well as the unwavering support of parents and guardians in encouraging all the young people who took part.

Medals were presented to all finalists from SRC's Governing Body Chair, Dr. Thomas Moore. The event was hosted by SRC Development Manager Lindsay Bronte, who plays an instrumental role in overseeing the skills events.