SRC Students Stand Up to Racism

Students across Southern Regional College’s (SRC) Armagh, Lurgan, and Portadown campuses took part in the “We Stand Together – Anti Hate Training.” Training was aimed at equipping students with knowledge and tools to recognise, report, and stand up against hate crime, with the ultimate aim of fostering a safer and more inclusive community.

Students at Southern Regional College’s (SRC) Armagh, Lurgan and Portadown campuses engaged in “We Stand Together – Anti Hate Training” last week. Training was provided by Victim Support NI and the Police and Community Safety Partnership, with PSNI’s community policing officers from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District also speaking to students.

Michael Avila from Victim Support NI commented: “Victim Support NI and its Hate Crime Advocacy Service were delighted to provide its #WeStandTogether campaign training to various SRC campuses over the last several days. The subject of hate crime has become tumultuous in NI recently and we want to make sure that students are well prepared, knowledgeable and resilient to hate related issues if and when they emerge.”

Training focused on defining hate crime, understanding the different protected characteristics of hate crime, trauma and its impact on victims, how to report hate crime and being an 'active bystander'.

Proving Training were Annette Blaney, PCSP and Michael Avila, Victim Support NI

Speaking on training provided to students, SRC’s Student Governor James Hutchinson said: "I am proud to announce that the College Student Union has partnered with Victim Support NI to deliver their important ‘We Stand Together’ hate crime awareness training across all our campuses. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all students.”

“Hate crime, in any form, has no place in our College or society. By bringing this training to all students, we aim to educate and empower our students to recognise, challenge, and stand against hate in all its manifestations. Victim Support NI’s expertise will provide vital tools to not only raise awareness but also to support those affected.”

Training is due be rolled out to SRC’s Newry and Banbridge campuses on Thursday 3rd October.

James further added: “We encourage all students to engage with this training and take a stand with us in creating a better future for everyone. Our goal is to create a campus community where everyone feels respected and valued, regardless of background, identity, or beliefs. Together, we can take meaningful steps towards eliminating hate crime and ensuring a culture of respect and solidarity.”