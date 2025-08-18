St Joseph's Grammar School's 'talented and fabulous' students celebrate excellent A-Level results

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:28 BST
St Joseph’s Grammar School in Donaghmore, says it is immensely proud of their “talented and fabulous students” who received excellent A-Level/Level 3 Qualifications.

In a statement the Co Tyrone school wished all the students all the best for the future.

It reads: “These students are the future role models of society, embarking on a wide range of exciting career opportunities.

"They have worked so hard and deserve every success that comes their way. It has been a pleasure to educate them all. We wish them well on the next part of their journey.”

Mrs Geraldine Donnelly (Principal) is pictured with Sean Girvan who obtained an impressive 3A* grades.

Congratulations to students Cora Quinn (3A*A) and Cara McRory (2A*2A) on their fantastic results.

Well done to outstanding IMS student Lughaidh on his excellent results (A*AB)

Twins Luke and Adam celebrated their brilliant exam results.

