St Joseph's Grammar School's 'talented and fabulous' students celebrate excellent A-Level results

In a statement the Co Tyrone school wished all the students all the best for the future.
It reads: “These students are the future role models of society, embarking on a wide range of exciting career opportunities.
"They have worked so hard and deserve every success that comes their way. It has been a pleasure to educate them all. We wish them well on the next part of their journey.”
Mrs Geraldine Donnelly (Principal) is pictured with Sean Girvan who obtained an impressive 3A* grades. Photo: Supplied
Congratulations to students Cora Quinn (3A*A) and Cara McRory (2A*2A) on their fantastic results. Photo: Supplied
Well done to outstanding IMS student Lughaidh on his excellent results (A*AB) Photo: Supplied
Twins Luke and Adam celebrated their brilliant exam results. Photo: Supplied