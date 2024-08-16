Almost one third of the Carnlough-based school’s A Level students achieved three top grades (A*-B) including at least one A* or A.

Principal, Jonny Brady noted that excellent results were achieved in both the STEM and Arts subjects.

He said: “This highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy.

"With university places in high demand this academic year, we are pleased that, with the help, advice and guidance of the college’s career department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their chosen courses.”

AS students at the Tower Road school also produced another good set of results, which augurs well for next year’s A2.

Mr Brady was delighted at the success of the students across a wide range of subjects and stated: “It is gratifying, given additional challenges that our students faced, to see so many of our young people achieving so well in these public exams.

"This is down to the hard work, commitment and dedication of all our staff and students, and we are all rightly proud of all our students.

"The college, once again, has demonstrated consistency in delivering high quality learning and teaching.

"On behalf of everyone here at the college I would wish all of our young people the very best in their future and thank our parents for their continued support.”

1 . A Level results day Some of the St Killian's pupils who gained straight A* or A grades. Photo: John McIlwaine

2 . A Level results day Mr Brady with top achievers Niall Hynds (3A*) and Molly O'Neill (2A* 1A). Photo: John McIlwaine

3 . A Level results day A-Level top achievers. Photo: John McIlwaine

4 . A Level results day Mr Brady (Principal) and Mrs McKay (Vice-principal) with Head Boy Dara McCollam and Head Girl Lena Harvey. Photo: John McIlwaine