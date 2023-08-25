St Killian's community 'rightly proud' with this year's GCSE results

St Killian’s College pupils have been praised following GCSE results day on August 24.

A spokesperson for the Tower Road school said: “The students who sat their exams in 2023, in post pandemic circumstances, deserve special praise for their resilience and success in such extraordinary times.

“Alongside last week’s A level students, all of our GCSE students deserve to be given great praise and acknowledgement for having been able to come through the unprecedented challenges they have faced.

"All of our students have displayed life skills in resilience and determination which will undoubtedly ensure that they will be able to meet and overcome

many future challenges.

“90 per cent of students achieved five A*-C with 52 per cent of the total grades awarded were A*/B grades.

“Furthermore, we are proud that 72 per cent of students attained five+ A* - C grades including English and Maths.”

Principal Jonny Brady expressed his delight following this year’s results at St Killian’s.

Mr Brady said: “The results have, once again, been outstanding. Of the 132 students who sat their GCSEs 90 per cent achieved five A*-C grades. “However, for me the most significant statistic is that 72 per cent of our students attained these grades including English and Maths A*-C.

"This group of students has achieved so well and under such circumstances that we, at St Killian’s, are rightly proud of them all.

“These results are a credit to their parents and the staff in school. However, most of all, they are credit to our students and they should be rightly proud as we are.

"The commitment and hard work of our students and the dedication of our staff, as well as the support that we enjoy with our parents will augur well for the future of all of our students wherever they find themselves in the future.”

1 . GCSE success at St Killian's College Top achievers Katie Difford with seven A Stars and two A grades, Oran McClintock with seven A Stars and three As and Eleanor Fyfe with seven A Stars and 3 As with Mr Brady. Photo: Contributed

2 . GCSE success at St Killian's College Top achievers with straight A Star or A grades in their GCSEs. Photo: Contributed

3 . GCSE success at St Killian's College GCSE top achievers. Photo: Contributed